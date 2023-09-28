Fetterman Trolls Impeachment Honcho James Comer With Case of Bud Light
BUDS LIKE THESE
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is having a good time as Republican lawmakers began their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. On Thursday, Fetterman and his staff sent Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the house Oversight Committee, a refreshing present as they attempt to get to the bottom of the president’s alleged crimes. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Fetterman wrote, “This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey.” He also shared a photo of himself with a 24-pack of Bud Light with a note attached that read, “To Rep. Comer and his squad: A profile in courage can make a guy thirsty. Congratulations, this Bud’s for you. Hugs and kisses: John Fetterman.” This comes after the beer brand took a plunge into the right-wing culture war earlier this year when it partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney for product promotion.