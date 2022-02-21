Biden Imposes Sanctions on Pro-Kremlin Swaths of Ukraine

President Biden has signed an executive order barring Americans from doing business with two separatist areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent on Monday. The order covers pro-Kremlin Luhansk and Donetsk in the eastern portion of the country and represents only part of the sanctions that the Biden administration has vowed to impose if Putin continues his march toward a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said of Putin’s decree. “We are continuing to closely consult with allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps and on Russia’s ongoing escalation along the border with Ukraine.”
