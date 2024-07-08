Biden in New Crisis Over Parkinson’s Doc’s Eight White House Visits

The White House scrambled on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about eight visits a Parkinson’s Disease expert quietly made over the past year, even refusing to name the doctor despite him being listed in publicly available visitor logs.

“I am just not going to do that,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a tense press conference, repeatedly citing “security” and “privacy” reasons. “It is inappropriate. It is not acceptable.”

The questions came on the heels of a New York Post report published Saturday that found Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist at Walter Reed Medical Center, visited President Joe Biden’s residence at the White House in January.

The New York Times reported Monday that Cannard’s name appears in logs eight times in eight months between July 2023 and this past March. Any visits since then cannot be released, as per protocol under the White House’s voluntary disclosure policy, according to the Times.

In a press conference that devolved into shouting and repeated back-and-forths, Jean-Pierre explained that Biden had met with a neurologist three times as part of his yearly physicals over the last three years, including one as recently as February, which yielded “no findings” consistent with neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s.

She also said Biden has a verbal check-in with his medical team “a couple of times a week.”

But she repeatedly declined to acknowledge the specifics of Cannard’s recorded visits over the past year, citing respect for the doctor’s privacy.

“There are thousands of military personnel who come onto this White House. Many of them get the care from the White House medical unit, and so we need to be super careful,” she said.

“The Medical Unit hosts a wide range of specialists, from dermatologists to neurologists, and so I cannot speak to every person because there are actually security reasons to protect their privacy,” she added. “We respect and protect people’s privacy so ... I’m not going to share people’s names from here.”

At one particularly contentious point during the presser, CBS News’ senior White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe fired back, lamenting the responses to what he described as a “very basic, direct question” about whether Cannard’s visits had anything to do with Biden.

"It doesn’t matter how hard you push me, it doesn’t matter how angry you get with me. I’m not going to confirm a name,” Jean-Pierre said. “It doesn't matter if it’s even in the log. I am not going to do that from here.”

Cannard, who recently published a paper on Parkinson’s, did not respond to the Times’ or the New York Post’s requests for comment about his visits. The logs do not indicate if he met with Biden or was visiting the White House for other reasons. Some online profiles for Cannard describe him as a doctor who has worked in a “supporting” role to the White House Medical Unit for 12. years. He made 10 visits to the White House in 2012 when Barack Obama was in office. His visits during Donald Trump’s presidency are unknown because Trump rescinded the policy for disclosing visitor logs.