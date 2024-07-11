CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Introduces Zelensky as ‘President Putin’ at NATO Conference

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) reacts after being introduced as Russia's President Vladimir Putin by US President Joe Biden during a Ukraine Compact event.

    Breandan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

    President Joe Biden reportedly drew gasps from a crowded room of world leaders when he mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin. “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said during a NATO conference in Washington, D.C. “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.” Zelensky is, of course, currently fighting a war against Putin, who invaded Ukraine in 2022. Biden quickly tried to recover, saying, “No, we’re going to beat Putin.” The embattled U.S. president is currently fending off accusations that he is too old to continue on as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee, following a disastrous debate performance last month. The gaffe also came just over an hour before Biden’s make-or-break press conference, his first time facing the press since last month’s showdown against former President Donald Trump.