Biden Introduces Zelensky as ‘President Putin’ at NATO Conference
GET IT TOGETHER
President Joe Biden reportedly drew gasps from a crowded room of world leaders when he mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin. “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said during a NATO conference in Washington, D.C. “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.” Zelensky is, of course, currently fighting a war against Putin, who invaded Ukraine in 2022. Biden quickly tried to recover, saying, “No, we’re going to beat Putin.” The embattled U.S. president is currently fending off accusations that he is too old to continue on as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee, following a disastrous debate performance last month. The gaffe also came just over an hour before Biden’s make-or-break press conference, his first time facing the press since last month’s showdown against former President Donald Trump.