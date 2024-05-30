Biden Is All Business as His 2024 Opponent Becomes a Felon
DARK BRANDON
President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign released a rare and characteristically stoic statement on his opponent’s legal troubles Thursday, just minutes after Donald Trump was declared guilty of 34 felony counts of business fraud. “In New York today, we saw no one is above the law,” Michael Taylor, the communications director for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign, said. “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain,” Taylor added, writing that the only way to keep Donald Trump out of the White House would be at the ballot box. “Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican Nominee for president.” When reached for comment by The New York Times, Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office, simply replied: “We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.” Biden is currently in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with his family and has no plans to appear in public Thursday evening.