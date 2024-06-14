Biden Is ‘Losing Focus’ in Meetings at the G7 Summit: Report
ZONED OUT
President Joe Biden’s performance at a summit of international leaders has apparently got people concerned, according to a report, with a diplomatic source telling The Sun: “It’s the worst he has ever been.” The 81-year-old is attending the annual G7 gathering in Italy’s southern Puglia region alongside representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.K. The Sun claimed another source said that while Biden had periods of sharpness in meetings, he’d also appeared to “lose focus” in meetings. The Murdoch tabloid’s report comes after a member of the White House communications team went on the offensive about a video which several outlets claimed showed Biden wandering away from his international colleagues Thursday during a skydiving display. White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates claimed that the New York Post had used an “artificially narrow frame” to hide that Biden had just seen the demonstration and was congratulating one of the skydivers rather than just mindlessly walking away from the other leaders.