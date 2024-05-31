Biden Is Lost for Words When Asked About Trump’s Conviction

On his way out of a press conference about the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, President Joe Biden simply offered a big grin when asked for his reaction to former President Donald Trump’s claim that Biden was behind his felony conviction for paying off a porn star.

The Associated Press’s camera slowly zoomed onto the president as a wide grin enveloped his face, and then he walked off.

In his opening remarks, however, Biden slammed Trump’s aspersions that the trial was politically motivated, calling the statements “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

Biden went on to praise the system of justice and affirm his support for the conviction.

“Our justice system has endured for nearly 200 years, and it’s literally the cornerstone of America... the justice system should be respected and no one should ever be able to tear it down,” he said.