Biden: Israel Losing International Support Due to ‘Indiscriminate Bombing’
CHANGING HIS TUNE
President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Israel that it is losing support for its war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas after weeks of “indiscriminate bombing,” a major shift in his rhetoric on the subject. He made the comments at a fundraiser in Washington D.C., remarking that while Israel currently has support from the U.S. and Europe, “they’re starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place.” Biden also called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leading “the most conservative government in Israel’s history,” and said Israel does not “want anything remotely approaching a two-state solution.” Netanyahu has in recent days rejected an American-backed plan to put the Palestinian Authority in charge of Gaza after the war.