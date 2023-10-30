CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden Issues First Executive Order That Addresses AI Risks

    CRACKDOWN

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    U.S. President Joe Biden toasts with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (not pictured) during an official State Dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2023.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    President Joe Biden on Monday issued his first executive order that seeks to address the potential risks to the U.S. posed by rapidly advancing artificial intelligence. The order includes a range of new measures intended to mitigate the potential consequences of the technology for Americans’ safety, privacy, and national security, among other areas of concern. Developers of the most powerful systems will now have to “share their safety test results and other critical information with the U.S. government,” while new governmental standards will be drawn up to ensure AI systems are “safe, secure, and trustworthy.” The Department of Commerce will also develop guidance designed to support content authentication and “watermarking to clearly label AI-generated content,” while separate guardrails will be implemented to protect “against the risks of using AI to engineer dangerous biological materials.”

    Read it at The White House