Biden Joins UAW Picket Line in Michigan, Shows Support for Workers
‘STICK WITH IT’
President Joe Biden joined strikers from the United Auto Workers on Tuesday at the General Motors parts distribution facility outside Detroit. He expressed his support for the workers in their battle for a 40 percent pay raise and improved working conditions, taking out a bullhorn and saying, “stick with it.” UAW President Shawn Fain was also at the walkout and exclaimed, “We do the heavy lifting. We do the real work. Not the CEOs.” According to CNN, Biden became the first sitting president to visit a picket line. He has previously shown support for union activities at Amazon warehouses and made executive orders to promote labor organizing. Biden arrived in Detroit before former President Donald Trump, who will skip the second Republican primary debate and deliver a speech at Drake Enterprises, a non-union automotive parts manufacturer, on Wednesday.