Biden Jokes About His Awful Poll Numbers at Make-or-Break Presser
FUNNY MAN
President Joe Biden, whose approval rating and poll numbers in battleground states have slumped since his poor debate showing against Donald Trump last month, joked about his recent troubles during a critical news conference Thursday. When asked about his stated desire to see a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Biden ended his answer by talking about a “growing dissatisfaction” with Hamas from Palestinians in the West Bank. “Hamas is not popular now. And so there are a lot of moving parts. I just have to keep moving to make sure we get as much done as we can towards a ceasefire,” he said. “And by the way, look at the numbers in Israel. I mean, my numbers are better in Israel than they are here.” Polls asking voters if they believe Biden should discontinue his reelection bid are not favorable for him, either—a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Thursday, for instance, found that a majority of Democrats (56 percent) say he should not run. For independents, the number is close to 7 in 10.