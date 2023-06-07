Biden Keeps Student Debt Relief Plan Alive by Vetoing GOP Bill
President Biden on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-led bill that would have blocked his student debt relief plan. “Congressional Republicans led an effort to pass a bill blocking my Administration’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in student debt relief to working and middle class Americans,” Biden said in a tweet. “I won’t back down on helping hardworking folks. That’s why I’m vetoing this bill.” The president’s veto is likely to stick—it would require a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to overturn it. In a video statement attached to his tweet, Biden also attacked Republicans who voted against the debt relief plan. “Don’t forget, some of the same members of Congress who want to cut student aid personally received loans to keep their small businesses afloat during the pandemic,” he said. “But when it comes to hardworking Americans trying to get ahead, dealing with student debt relief, that’s where they drew the line. I think it’s wrong.”