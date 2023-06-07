CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Keeps Student Debt Relief Plan Alive by Vetoing GOP Bill

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters in the Roosevelt Room after holding debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

    KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

    President Biden on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-led bill that would have blocked his student debt relief plan. “Congressional Republicans led an effort to pass a bill blocking my Administration’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in student debt relief to working and middle class Americans,” Biden said in a tweet. “I won’t back down on helping hardworking folks. That’s why I’m vetoing this bill.” The president’s veto is likely to stick—it would require a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to overturn it. In a video statement attached to his tweet, Biden also attacked Republicans who voted against the debt relief plan. “Don’t forget, some of the same members of Congress who want to cut student aid personally received loans to keep their small businesses afloat during the pandemic,” he said. “But when it comes to hardworking Americans trying to get ahead, dealing with student debt relief, that’s where they drew the line. I think it’s wrong.”

