    1

    President Biden Begins Tenure by Rejoining Paris Agreement, Ending Travel Ban

    DAY ONE

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

    President Biden began his tenure in the White House by issuing a slew of executive orders Wednesday, aimed at undoing some of the Trump administration’s most contentious policies. The 17 orders Biden signed into law included re-entering the United States into the Paris Climate Agreement and World Health Organization, halting construction of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and ending the travel ban imposed on several majority-Muslim countries. Biden also issued an order mandating that masks be worn on federal property, as his administration looks to curb the spread of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

