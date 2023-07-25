Biden Simply Laughs When Asked About McCarthy’s Latest Impeachment Threat
LOL
President Joe Biden was seen on camera Tuesday laughing off a question from a reporter about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s threat to start an impeachment inquiry. Speaking to Sean Hannity on Monday, McCarthy issued his most imminent threat yet, telling the Fox News host that the GOP’s investigations into the Biden family’s business deals are “rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.” Numerous reporters shouted questions about McCarthy in Biden’s direction Tuesday, with Biden responding simply by cracking a smile and letting out a chuckle. It’s unclear if McCarthy and Republicans will actually begin an impeachment inquiry, but the House Speaker indicated that doing so would provide “Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed”—presumably to oust the 80-year-old from office.