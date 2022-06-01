Biden Lays Out America’s Red Lines in Ukraine in New York Times Op-Ed
UPDATED PLANS
In a New York Times opinion piece, President Biden outlined America’ plans for the war in Ukraine, specifying that the goal is “to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine.” The president committed to sending “more advanced rocket systems and munitions” to allow Ukraine to more precisely hit targets, as well as to continue providing other advanced weaponry. He specified that the U.S. will keep working with allies to employ sanctions against Russia and will send billions more to Ukraine in financial aid. While Biden said in March that he sought Putin’s removal from power, he clarified in the opinion piece that he is neither looking to end Putin’s rule nor start a war between NATO and Russia. As long as the U.S. is not attacked, he wrote, he will not send American troops to Ukraine. Biden vowed not to urge Ukraine to make territorial concessions and explained that he will continue seeking a negotiated end to the conflict. Addressing fears about nuclear war, the president said that he does not see any indication that Russia will use nuclear weapons and that doing so would “entail severe consequences.”