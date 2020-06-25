Biden Leading by at Least 6 Points in Every Battleground State: Poll
Joe Biden holds an advantage of at least 6 percentage points over President Donald Trump in each of the crucial battleground states surveyed in a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College. Voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—states that were all carried by Trump in 2016—are now all clearly leaning toward Biden four months out from the 2020 election, according to the poll results. Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are all showing double-digit leads for the former vice president. The numbers show that Trump’s advantage among white voters in the key states has nearly vanished, and suggests there’s a majority disapproval for the way the president has handled both the coronavirus pandemic and the protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody. However, in a detail that could prove crucial when voters go to the polls in November, the poll shows that a slim majority of people in the six states still approve of Trump’s handling of the economy.