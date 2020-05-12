Asked About Flynn, Biden Lets Out Huge Sigh and Says It’s Trump’s ‘Diversion’
Sometimes actions speak louder than words. Joe Biden appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning and couldn’t hide his antipathy for President Trump’s repeated accusations that Barack Obama carried out some kind of unspecified conspiracy against his administration. Asked whether he and Obama targeted Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Biden let out an enormous sigh and said: “This is all about diverting attention from the horrible way in which he has acted. We don’t have coronavirus because of him, but we have the devastating impact of it because of his lack of a policy, because of his lack of action. It’s all about diversion.” The Justice Department is moving to drop the criminal charges against Flynn for lying to the FBI and Trump has been trying in recent days to implicate Biden and Obama in a plot to entrap him. Trump is yet to produce any concrete evidence for his theory.