Biden May Toss Liz Cheney and Other Trump Targets a Pardon

Blanket precautionary pardons are being considered for some of Donald Trump’s biggest political foes, according to a new report.

Biden officials have been looking at who Trump and his FBI director pick Kash Patel may go after once they take over the White House, the latest sign of concern from the Democratic Party ahead of his impending inauguration.

Some of those who are being considered for the precautionary pardon include newly-elected Sen. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who served on Congress' Jan 6. Committee; Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney; and Anthony Fauci, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head, according to Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would urge the president not to do that,” Schiff said to Politico, who reported that the potential nominees know nothing. “I think it would seem defensive and unnecessary.”

Both Cheney and Fauci did not respond to requests for comment from Politico, the report noted.

In the past, Trump has said on multiple occasions that his adversaries should go to jail. “Schiff is a sleazebag and traitor, and should be prosecuted for the damage he has done to our Country,” a January 2023 Trump statement read.

Earlier this year, Trump reposted a photo of Fauci, along with other political adversaries like Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi, all wearing orange jumpsuits. The caption read: “HOW TO ACTUALLY ‘FIX THE SYSTEM.’”

In regard to Cheney, Trump wrote in March: “She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!”

Politico wrote that multiple senior aides are in on the discussion, including chief of staff Jeff Zients. President Joe Biden has not been in the blanket pardon conversations as of yet, zeroing in on his son Hunter Biden’s pardon, people familiar with the situation told Politico.

Hunter’s pardon seemed to have stemmed from worries of what Trump’s second term could mean for the son of the president.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” Biden wrote in his statement.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.