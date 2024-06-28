Biden Mocks MAGA Substance Conspiracy Before Trump Debate

About a half hour out from Thursday night’s presidential debate, Joe Biden mocked the baseless theory pushed by Donald Trump and his right-wing allies that Biden may be using illicit substances to try to improve his debate performance, posting a photograph on X of him holding an aluminum can reading, “Get Real, Jack. It’s Just Water.”

The president’s post linked to his campaign website where one could buy a $4.60 can of “Dark Brandon’s Secret Sauce”—a name that alludes to what Biden often is referred to in memes created by his supporters.

Trump and many of his backers in Congress and in conservative media had demanded that Biden be drug tested prior to the debate.

But Trump made a similar ask four years ago, as well as four years before that when he was matched up against Hillary Clinton. That point was cited when Biden’s campaign spokesperson, Adrienne Elrod, was asked earlier this week on CNN to respond to Trump’s well-worn attack.

It was “silly” for the presumptive GOP nominee to go down that road again, Elrod said then, arguing that “this is what he does because he doesn’t have anything else to run on.”