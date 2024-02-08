Biden Mulls Executive Action on Illegal Migration: Report
‘PLAN B’
The Biden administration is weighing executive action as a means of deterring illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan deal aimed at cutting the number of crossings, according to a report. NBC News cited two U.S. officials as saying that the plans have been considered for months, but any measures are not expected soon and are still being drafted. Both said that the effects of any executive action would not be as significant as those that would have come from Congress passing the border bill, but doing nothing about the crisis is not a viable option. “It’s a plan B,” one was quoted as saying. “The administration spent months negotiating in good faith to deliver the toughest and fairest bipartisan border security bill in decades because we need Congress to make significant policy reforms and to provide additional funding to secure our border,” a White House spokesperson said.