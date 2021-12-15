Biden Nominates JFK Daughter, Olympic Skater to Plum Ambassador Gigs
SUNSHINE & STATECRAFT
President Joe Biden announced a new wave of ambassador nominations Wednesday, with JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy and former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan getting nods. Kennedy was nominated to serve as ambassador to Australia. If confirmed, it will be her second ambassadorship after a three-year stint in Japan under Barack Obama. “I look forward to collaborating with the Government of Australia to strengthen our alliance, improve global health and increase vaccine access during this terrible pandemic and to address the urgent climate crisis,” Kennedy said in a statement to CNN.
Kwan, who served as an envoy throughout the Obama and George W. Bush presidencies, was nominated to the Belize post. “Belize is full of incredible history, and culture, and has been a tremendous partner to the United States. I look forward to working with the Belizean government on economic issues, to put an end to this pandemic, and to address the root causes of migration,” Kwan said.