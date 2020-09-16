Biden on Trump’s Attack on Him for Not Introducing Mask Mandate: ‘To Be Clear, I Am Not Currently President’

Read it at HuffPost
This must have sounded much better inside his head. President Donald Trump has delivered a blistering attack on Joe Biden, condemning him for not introducing a nationwide mask mandate, apparently forgetting that Biden is not actually the president. During a live town-hall event on ABC News broadcast Wednesday night, Trump let out a confused steam of consciousness on masks. Trump said: “They said at the Democrat convention they’re going to do a national mandate. They never did it, because they’ve checked out and they didn’t do it. And a good question is, you ask why Joe Biden—they said we’re going to do a national mandate on masks.” Biden’s team later chipped in with a helpful reminder to Trump, writing on Twitter: “To be clear: I am not currently president.”