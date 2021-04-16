Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff, Again, After Mass Shooting in Indianapolis
WHERE IS THE JUSTICE?
President Biden has yet again ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff following Thursday night’s mass shooting in Indianapolis. “God bless the eight fellow Americans we lost in Indianapolis and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery,” Biden said in a statement. “Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it.”
The president has responded similarly to other mass shootings in recent weeks, and he is now once again telling Congress to enact “common sense gun violence prevention legislation,” which would include mandatory background checks and forbid the use of “weapons of war.” The question now, is if Congress will ever listen to his pleas. “Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation,” Biden’s latest statement reads.