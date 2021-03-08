Biden Orders Review of DeVos Rule That Gave More Protection to Students Accused of Sexual Assault
TITLE IX
One of Betsy DeVos’ most controversial moves during her time as Trump education secretary might soon be undone by the Biden administration. According to The Washington Post, President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order Monday that will direct a review of a DeVos regulation that sets out how colleges should handle sexual-assault allegations. The regulation, passed last May, defines due process rights for those accused of harassment or assault—but opponents have said it makes it easier for harassers and schools to escape accountability, and discourages victims from coming forward. Biden will direct the Education Department to decide if the DeVos rule is “consistent with the policies” of his administration that “guarantee[s] education free from sexual violence.” The review could be the first step toward replacing the regulation—the Post reports that some Biden allies expect him to do just that.