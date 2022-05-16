Biden Orders U.S. Troops Back Into Somalia, Reversing Trump Pullout
‘PERSISTENT PRESENCE’
Sources close to the White House confirmed President Joe Biden approved an order to return U.S. soldiers to Somalia. The goal is to suppress the Islamist militant group Al Shabab, which, according to U.S. military leaders, poses a threat to both the Horn of Africa and the United States. The New York Times reports that in January 2020, Al Shabab was responsible for a fatal attack on a U.S. airbase in Kenya. Sources say the number of troops to be deployed is about 450, and Adrienne Watson, the National Security Council spokeswoman, said in a statement: “The decision to reintroduce a persistent presence was made to maximize the safety and effectiveness of our forces and enable them to provide more efficient support to our partners.” The decision reverses former President Trump’s decision to pull all troops from the country in January 2021.