Biden Pardons Thousands More for Pot Offenses
‘EQUAL JUSTICE’
Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possession and use of marijuana under federal and D.C. laws on Friday. According to the White House’s announcement, the pardon, which affects U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, does not apply to those charged with “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute or driving offenses committed while under the influence.” The pardon also doesn’t change state convictions, but Biden called on governors on Friday to amend their laws. The Associated Press reported that the president, in an effort to make the “promise of equal justice a reality,” also granted clemency to 11 people who had “disproportionately long” prison sentences for nonviolent drug charges, arguing that criminalizing simple use and possession of the drug has “imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities.” Affected individuals will need to present applications to the Justice Department to obtain pardon certificates that could be used for employment and housing.