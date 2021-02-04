CHEAT SHEET
Biden Announces End to Trump’s Foreign Policy in Germany, Yemen
‘AMERICA IS BACK’
President Biden announced a freeze on former President Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany, and an end to support for offensive operations in Yemen. During a speech at the State Department on Thursday afternoon, he said diplomacy will drive “all” of his plans. “America is back,” he said. As The Daily Beast exclusively reported last month, the move to swiftly end the war in Yemen will include removing logistical support, intelligence support, and military support for the Saudis.
Forthcoming changes also include a plan for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to embark on a global force posture review, and a presidential memorandum on protecting LGBTQ rights worldwide.