Biden Plots Comeback With Live Appearance on ‘The View’

Joe Biden will appear on The View alongside his wife Jill next Thursday, in his first interview since leaving the White House.

Biden, who had largely kept a low profile since exiting office, rattled Dems when he spoke at a conference in Chicago last month. Now, the former president will double down and appear on the daytime talk show, according to host Whoopi Goldberg.

“Next Thursday, May 8, we are honored to welcome former president Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their very first interview since leaving the White House,” she revealed on Thursday’s show.

“We’ll ask about his legacy, accomplishments, regrets and of course the current political landscape.”

It comes after Biden, 82, used his first post-White House public appearance to blast his successor in a speech at the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled conference in Chicago on April 15.

Democrats were irked by the appearance, even though the former president echoed their concerns on Social Security—which he said the Trump administration had taken a “hatchet” to.

JUST ANNOUNCED – A ‘VIEW’ EXCLUSIVE: Former Pres. Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will visit @TheView in their first interview since leaving the White House live, Thursday, May 8.



Watch at 11 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT. only on ABC. pic.twitter.com/r5wWqWtlwY — The View (@TheView) May 1, 2025

“It takes a special level of chutzpah as the man most responsible for reelecting Donald Trump to decide it’s your voice that is missing in this moment,” a person who worked closely with Biden’s campaign told Politico before the appearance.

“The country would be better served if he rode off into the sunset.”

Before the Chicago event Biden had limited himself to appearing at a Model United Nations conference, a St. Patrick’s Day brunch, and a convention of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where he accepted a lifetime achievement award.

A longtime donor had a brutal response when asked by CNN if they had heard from Biden since Trump replaced him. “No. Thank God,” they simply responded.

People close to him told CNN that Biden’s post-presidency has so far been a time for “reconnecting, rebuilding, and reflecting.”

After the Chicago speech, Republicans were in a buoyant mood—especially after Biden used an outdated term to refer to Black people.

Speaking about what inspired him to get into politics, Biden recalled growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“I’d never seen... hardly any Black people in Scranton at the time, and I was only going to fourth grade,” he said. “And I remember seeing the kids going by at the time, called colored kids on a bus going by...”

Because of its use in the Jim Crow era to designate items or places restricted to African Americans, the word “colored” is now usually considered to be offensive.

“I’m shocked that he is speaking at night time,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“I thought his bedtime was much earlier than his speech tonight.”