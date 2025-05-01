Biden World

Biden Plots Comeback With Live Appearance on ‘The View’

IN WITH THE OLD

Host Whoopi Goldberg revealed the news on the show Thursday.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 15: Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. ACRD champions the rights of those who depend on Social Security and disability services. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Biden will appear on The View alongside his wife Jill next Thursday, in his first interview since leaving the White House.

Biden, who had largely kept a low profile since exiting office, rattled Dems when he spoke at a conference in Chicago last month. Now, the former president will double down and appear on the daytime talk show, according to host Whoopi Goldberg.

Dems Slam Biden's 'Special Chutzpah' for Comeback SpeechCENTER OF ATTENTION
Liam Archacki
Joe Biden.

“Next Thursday, May 8, we are honored to welcome former president Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their very first interview since leaving the White House,” she revealed on Thursday’s show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll ask about his legacy, accomplishments, regrets and of course the current political landscape.”

It comes after Biden, 82, used his first post-White House public appearance to blast his successor in a speech at the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled conference in Chicago on April 15.

Democrats were irked by the appearance, even though the former president echoed their concerns on Social Security—which he said the Trump administration had taken a “hatchet” to.

“It takes a special level of chutzpah as the man most responsible for reelecting Donald Trump to decide it’s your voice that is missing in this moment,” a person who worked closely with Biden’s campaign told Politico before the appearance.

“The country would be better served if he rode off into the sunset.”

Before the Chicago event Biden had limited himself to appearing at a Model United Nations conference, a St. Patrick’s Day brunch, and a convention of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where he accepted a lifetime achievement award.

A longtime donor had a brutal response when asked by CNN if they had heard from Biden since Trump replaced him. “No. Thank God,” they simply responded.

People close to him told CNN that Biden’s post-presidency has so far been a time for “reconnecting, rebuilding, and reflecting.”

Trump and His Cabinet Ditch Reality to Blame BidenMAGA MEETS WEST WING
David Gardner
Photo illustration a red Donald Trump and a blue Joe Biden looking at each other on a black background

After the Chicago speech, Republicans were in a buoyant mood—especially after Biden used an outdated term to refer to Black people.

Speaking about what inspired him to get into politics, Biden recalled growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“I’d never seen... hardly any Black people in Scranton at the time, and I was only going to fourth grade,” he said. “And I remember seeing the kids going by at the time, called colored kids on a bus going by...”

Because of its use in the Jim Crow era to designate items or places restricted to African Americans, the word “colored” is now usually considered to be offensive.

“I’m shocked that he is speaking at night time,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“I thought his bedtime was much earlier than his speech tonight.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Town Hall Bursts Into Laughter When He Says He Hasn’t Made Any Mistakes
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsElon Musk Suffers Late-Night Meltdown Over Murdoch Newspaper
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandWATCH: Pam Bondi Brags About Plans to Kill American Citizens
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsTraveling Dem Tanks Vote to Declare Trump’s Tariffs Illegal
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsTrump Melts Down at Being Fact-Checked Right to His Face
Janna Brancolini