Biden Postpones Sunday Inauguration Rehearsal Over Security Threats
ON HIGH ALERT
President-elect Joe Biden has canceled an inauguration rehearsal scheduled for Sunday over threats he and his team have received. Biden’s team has moved the practice run to Monday. The official inauguration is slated for Wednesday. Biden had also scheduled to take an Amtrak train from Wilmington, Delaware to the capital, though that has also been canceled. Biden’s transition team told Politico, “In the week since the attack on Congress by a mob that included domestic terrorists and violent extremists, the nation has continued to learn more about the threat to our democracy and about the potential for additional violence in the coming days, both in the National Capital Region and in cities across the country.” The Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol building has heightened security concerns in Washington, D.C. and drawn more than 20,000 National Guardsmen. State governments are bracing for armed demonstrations at their Capitols as well.