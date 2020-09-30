CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Posts Debate Clip With Trump’s Head Replaced by Crying Emoji

    ‘HAD ENOUGH?’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Biden Campaign

    One of the most memorable moments of Tuesday night’s debate was when Joe Biden, finally having had enough of near-constant interruptions from his rival President Donald Trump, said: “Will you shut up, man?” It seems Biden was pretty pleased with his comeback, as his campaign has posted the clip to social media—with the added soundtrack of a wailing baby and a crying emoji placed on top of Trump’s head. Then, alongside a donation link, the campaign video simply asks: “Had enough?”

