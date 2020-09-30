Biden Posts Debate Clip With Trump’s Head Replaced by Crying Emoji

Read it at Twitter / Joe Biden
One of the most memorable moments of Tuesday night’s debate was when Joe Biden, finally having had enough of near-constant interruptions from his rival President Donald Trump, said: “Will you shut up, man?” It seems Biden was pretty pleased with his comeback, as his campaign has posted the clip to social media—with the added soundtrack of a wailing baby and a crying emoji placed on top of Trump’s head. Then, alongside a donation link, the campaign video simply asks: “Had enough?”