Biden Praises Trump for Getting Booster Shot: ‘One of the Few Things He and I Agree On’
‘JOIN US!’
President Joe Biden applauded Donald Trump on Tuesday for revealing that he’d received a booster vaccination shot, touting the news in an effort to appeal to vaccine-resistant conservatives. While unveiling his administration’s plan to deal with the Omicron variant surge, the president noted that the vast majority of recent COVID-19 deaths are among the unvaccinated, adding that “our doctors have made it clear booster shots provide the strongest protection.” Biden then turned to Trump publicly admitting that he’d received the booster, which elicited boos from an anti-vax MAGA crowd. “Just the other day, former President Trump announced he got his booster shot,” the president declared. “It may be one of the few things he and I agree on. People with booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us!”