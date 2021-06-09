Biden Press Plane Grounded After It’s Attacked by Swarm of Cicadas
‘YES. CICADAS.’
It’s taken a long time for Joe Biden’s first trip abroad as president. For the journalists covering his trip to Europe this week, that wait was extended by several hours when a swarm of cicadas attacked their plane. The charter flight was supposed to set off Tuesday night, but had to wait until the early hours of Wednesday morning after its engines were clogged up by the disruptive insects. It didn’t take long for the news to break after the reporters were told about the mishap—Associated Press journalist Jonathan Lemire wrote on Twitter late Tuesday: “The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours—due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas. Yes. Cicadas.” Delta had to abandon the plane and find a new one for the flight, which ultimately took off five hours later than scheduled. Biden will join the reporters in Britain later Wednesday—if the cicadas allow it.