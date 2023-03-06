Biden Press Secretary Draws Laughs With Marianne Williamson ‘Crystal Ball’ Joke
KILLING IT
President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t a psychic, but she seems confident Marianne Williamson’s presidential bid won’t pan out. “Just not tracking that,” Pierre said in a press conference Monday, unable to stifle a chuckle. “If I had a little … crystal ball, then I could tell you. A magic 8-ball, whatever. If I could feel her aura,” she said, laughing. “I just don’t have it here. I just don’t have anything to share on that.” The self-help guru announced her long-shot bid in late February, after having also run unsuccessfully in 2020. She’s the first Democrat to hop in the race, even ahead of Biden—who’s all but said he’s going to run for reelection—despite her 2020 campaign manager publicly wishing she wouldn’t run.