Biden Pushes Federal Gun Buyback Program and Assault Weapons Ban After Mass Shootings
Joe Biden has backed a federal gun buyback program and a ban on assault weapons to try and prevent more mass shootings. The frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination spoke to CNN Monday night after two mass shootings left 31 dead in El Paso and Dayton. Asked if a future Biden administration would take away people’s guns, he responded: “Bingo! You’re right, if you have an assault weapon.” He added that previously owned guns wouldn't be confiscated, but said he would back a national gun buyback program and hopes that some weapons could be banned. “The Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own,” he said. “You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flamethrower.” Biden didn't go as far as other Democratic candidates who have called Trump a white nationalist who should be held responsible for rhetoric that has led to violence. “Clearly [Trump's] actions have done nothing to do anything other than encourage this behavior,” he said.