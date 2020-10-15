Biden Raised $383 Million in September—The Biggest Ever Monthly Haul for a Presidential Campaign

Read it at Reuter
Joe Biden will head into the final stretch of the 2020 election campaign with a big financial advantage over President Donald Trump after he raised a record-shattering $383 million in September. That’s a monthly record for any U.S. presidential campaign, breaking the previous high that was set by Biden’s campaign in August. “That’s more than I’ve raised in my whole life!” Biden exclaimed in a video announcement. The Biden campaign entered October with $432 million in cash, leaving it with staggering spending power in the critical final stage. The Trump campaign hasn’t released its September total, but, as of Aug. 31, Democrats had $466 million available to spend, compared with Trump’s $325 million.