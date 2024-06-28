Biden Rejects Calls to Drop Out: ‘I Think We Did Well’
SPIN ROOM
Asked by a reporter how he thought he did during Thursday’s night debate during a post-game stop at a Waffle House in Atlanta, President Joe Biden said, “I thought we did well.” Pressed further to respond to growing calls for him to drop out of the race after a performance that has been widely characterized as an “unmitigated disaster” by pundits, Biden said, “No. It’s hard to debate a liar. He also addressed rumors that his hoarse voice was due to cold symptoms by acknowledging, “I have a sore throat.” During the 90 minute debate on CNN, Biden repeatedly appeared to lose his train of thought, stumble over words and make embarrassing gaffes that have caused renewed panic throughout the Democratic Party and prompted even strong supporters to wonder aloud on cable news coverage whether it’s too late for him to exit the race and get replaced by a more vital candidate.