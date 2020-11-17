Biden Reportedly Wary of Trump Investigations: ‘He Wants to Move On’
NOT MY PLACE
It’s long been reported that President Donald Trump is terrified about being prosecuted and investigated once he’s no longer protected by his office—but he might find an unlikely source of some relief in President-elect Joe Biden. According to a report from NBC News, Biden is in no mood to pursue multiple political investigations against Trump after he leaves the White House. He’s said to have privately told advisers that he fears such probes would divide the country while he’s trying to unite it, and would allow Trump to keep dominating headlines during his presidency. One Biden adviser told NBC News that he “just wants to move on,” while another said: “He's going to be more oriented toward fixing the problems and moving forward than prosecuting them.” However, aides stressed that Biden will not instruct the Justice Department on what to investigate or not to investigate so Trump may still face criminal probes.