Biden Revokes Trump’s Plans For a ‘National Garden of American Heroes’
CRUSHED DREAMS
President Joe Biden has revoked Trump’s plans for a “National Garden of American Heroes,” which would have been filled with sculptures of conservative politicians and other historical figures, Politico reports. When Trump first proposed the garden last summer, amid widespread racial justice protests and calls for the removal of Confederate monuments, he said the garden would be “America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values and entire way of life.” Trump also wanted to include in the garden sculptures of other famous individuals like the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and baseball star Cy Young.
Biden also revoked another one of Trump’s executive orders from last summer that attempted to protect confederate monuments. The order threatened to not give funding to states that “fai[l] to protect” monuments and allowed the Justice Department to focus on prosecuting those who vandalized the statues.