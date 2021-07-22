Biden Ridicules Fox News Anchors’ Last-Minute ‘Altar Call’ on COVID Vaccines
‘I SHOULDN’T MAKE FUN’
President Joe Biden had to stop himself in the middle of poking fun at Fox News hosts for their abrupt change of heart on encouraging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In recent days, Fox hosts have gone out of their way to encourage viewers to get their shots, with Sean Hannity declaring Monday: “I believe in the science of vaccination.” Biden noted their sudden enthusiasm for vaccines Wednesday night during a CNN town hall event. “One of those other networks—they’re not a big fan of mine, one you talk about a lot—but if you notice, as they say in the southern part of my state, they’ve had an altar call, some of those guys,” Biden said. “All of a sudden they’re out there saying, ‘Let’s get vaccinated, let’s get vaccinated.’ The very people before this were saying—I shouldn’t make fun of it, that’s good. It’s good... You just have to keep telling your truth.”