Biden Roasts Tommy Tuberville for Grifting on Infrastructure Bill
President Joe Biden poked fun at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Wednesday, roasting the conservative senator for praising Biden’s infrastructure bill after so fiercely opposing it. Despite voting against it in 2021, Tuberville recently touted the legislation for the $1.4 billion it was set to give his home state for broadband internet access. Biden couldn’t help but tease Tuberville for his change of heart. “There’s a guy named Tuberville... who announced he strongly opposed the legislation. Now he’s hailing its passage,” Biden said Wednesday during a speech in Chicago. “Here’s what he said, ‘It’s great to see Alabama receive critical funds to boost ongoing broadband efforts.’” Laughs roared from the crowd. But in a statement to The Hill, a Tuberville spokesperson justified the senator’s initial vote against the package. “Coach voted against the infrastructure bill because it wasted Alabamians’ tax dollars. It spent too much to get too little in return for Alabama,” the spokesperson said. “But now that it is law of the land, the people of Alabama deserve their fair share. Coach is proud to advocate for this funding to go to Alabama.”