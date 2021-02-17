Biden: All Ex-Presidents Have Called Me, With One Obvious Exception
WONDER WHO?
President Joe Biden has said that each former president has picked up the phone to offer him their wisdom—except one. Biden didn’t name which of his predecessors hasn’t taken to the time to call, trusting viewers to work it out through their powers of deduction. Biden told CNN during a town hall Tuesday night: “All of them, with one exception, have picked up the phone and called me.” It was an obvious reference to Trump—the first president in modern history to not meet with his successor ahead of his inauguration. During the event, it was abundantly clear that Biden is extremely tired of hearing Trump’s name. He was asked about the Senate’s acquittal of his predecessor, but the president wearily responded: “I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump. Don’t want to talk about him anymore.”