Biden Says Candidates May Need Secret Service After Wife Blocks Protesters
Joe Biden wants the remaining presidential candidates to get secret service protection after his wife had to step in to help remove a protestor who jumped onto the stage with them earlier this week. The altercation happened when Biden was delivering his victory speech in Los Angeles, thanking his supporters for his remarkable Super Tuesday comeback. Two anti-dairy protesters suddenly rushed the stage and Dr. Jill Biden managed to block them from reaching her husband. In a TODAY interview broadcast Thursday, Biden was asked if candidates should get protection. “I think that that's something that has to be considered the more outrageous some of this becomes,” he said. “But I tell you my wife's something else, isn't she? I wasn't scared for me. I was worried about for Jill. She is incredible.” Biden said “it's becoming increasingly” clear that professional protection is necessary, adding: “The last thing we need is anybody hurt.”