Biden Says Chinese Balloon Incident Was Likely an ‘Embarrassing’ Accident
President Joe Biden described a Chinese surveillance balloon’s flight across the U.S. in February as a likely accident. During remarks in Philadelphia on Saturday, Biden said it was unlikely that Chinese President Xi Jinping intended for the aircraft to fly across the U.S. mainland, before the U.S. Air Force shot it down off the coast of South Carolina. “I don’t think the leadership knew where it was, and knew what was in it, and knew what was going on,” Biden told reporters on Saturday. “I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional.” U.S. officials have previously stated that the balloon was likely intended to fly near Hawaii, but was blown over the U.S. mainland instead. Biden’s remarks come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits China on a diplomatic mission.Blinken was scheduled to visit Beijing earlier this year, but postponed the trip due to international tensions related to the balloon incident.