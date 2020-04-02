Biden: Democratic Convention Has to Be Pushed Back to August
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that there’s no way the Democratic convention can go ahead as planned in July, and Joe Biden has now become the most senior party figure to admit that publicly. The former vice president appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, where he called on the convention to be pushed back to give the nation time to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July, early July,” he said. “I think it’s going to have to move into August.” Fallon didn’t ask Biden about the timing of the convention—he was responding to a question about how the virus might affect the election. The New York Times reported that Katie Peters, a spokeswoman for the Democratic National Convention Committee, hinted after Biden’s remarks that there would be an announcement about the convention by the end of this week.