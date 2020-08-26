Biden: I Told Jacob Blake’s Family ‘Justice Must and Will Be Done’
‘UNITE AND HEAL’
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden decried the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Wednesday afternoon, saying in a video that he’d spoken to the 29-year-old’s family and “told them justice must and will be done.” “You know, our hearts are with his family, especially his children. It’s horrible what they saw, watching their father get shot,” he said. “Put yourself in the shoes of every Black father and Black mother in this country and ask, ‘Is this what we want America to be?”” Blake was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer as he was getting into a car with his kids. The shooting sparked several nights of violent unrest in Kenosha, and on Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old Blue Lives Matter fan shot and killed two people at a protest.
“Burning down communities is not protest, it’s needless violence,” Biden insisted. “Violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong. So let’s unite and heal, do justice, end the violence and end systemic racism in this country.”