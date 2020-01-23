CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Puts the Kibosh on Impeachment Witness Swap

    COUNT HIM OUT

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Al Drago/Getty

    At a campaign stop in Iowa on Wednesday night, a voter asked Joe Biden if he would agree to testify at the Senate impeachment trial as part of a deal to get Trump administration officials to take the oath. The answer? An unequivocal no. “The reason I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, this is a constitutional issue,” Biden said. “We’re not going to turn it into a farce or to some kind of political theater. They’re trying to do that. I want no part of that.” The man who asked the question—a 70-year-old who drove from Arizona to Iowa to meet 2020 candidates—disagreed. “He should call the bluff. Trump is a bully and he needs to stand up to him,” Stephen Delgado, 70, told the Washington Post.

