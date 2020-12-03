Biden Says He’ll Ask All Americans to Wear Masks for First 100 Days of His Administration
‘NOT FOREVER’
President-elect Joe Biden revealed his plan to ask all Americans to wear masks during the first 100 days of his administration in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday afternoon. “Just 100 days to mask, not forever,” Biden said. He said he will make masks mandatory in places like government buildings, airplanes and interstate transit, a move public health officials are expected to support. In addition, Biden announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci will become chief medical adviser for the president and serve on his COVID response team, while also remaining in his current role at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has worked with every president since Ronald Reagan. President Trump and Fauci had a contentious relationship, however, with Trump routinely contradicting Fauci’s advice throughout the pandemic.