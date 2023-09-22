Biden Says He’ll Join Striking UAW Members on the Picket Line
SOLIDARITY
President Joe Biden announced his intention to join striking United Auto Workers members on the picket line in Michigan next Tuesday in an extraordinary show of support for auto workers fighting for better wages. At present, workers in 38 warehouses across the country have walked off the job. Union leaders had previously encouraged the president to join the picket line, and former President Donald Trump is expected to speak to union members in Detroit the day after Biden’s appearance. “Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create,” Biden said in a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.”