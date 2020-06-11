Biden: Military Will Remove Trump From the White House if He Refuses to Leave
Joe Biden is “absolutely convinced” that the military would remove President Trump from the White House if he refuses to leave the premises after losing November’s election. The former vice president warned in an interview on The Daily Show Wednesday night: “This president is going to try to steal this election.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said he was particularly concerned that Trump would try to rig the voting process in his favor, saying: “It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern.” Asked whether he’s thought about what would happen if he wins but Trump decides not to leave the White House, Biden responded: “Yes I have.” After mentioning the high-ranking former military officers who spoke out about Trump’s response to the protests last week, he went on: “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”