Biden: MLB Should Pull Georgia All-Star Game Over ‘Jim Crow on Steroids’ Voting Laws
TAKE ME OUT
President Joe Biden has backed athletes in doing whatever they can to show their opposition to Georgia’s new voter suppression laws. Speaking to ESPN on Wednesday night, the president singled-out the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Atlanta, and said he would give his full support if the MLB decided to move the game out of Georgia. “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden told ESPN’s Sage Steele in an interview. “I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders.” Biden went on to describe the new laws—which would place ID requirements on voting and limit the use of ballot drop boxes—as “Jim Crow on steroids.” The CEOs of Coca-Cola and Delta, both headquartered in Atlanta, issued statements Wednesday slamming the restrictive voting law that passed last week.